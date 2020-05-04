Brush fire in the Seven Tubs Nature Area

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A brush fire broke out in the Seven Tubs Nature Area on Monday.

The fire, which was described as being “two football fields long” broke out around 10:30 AM and took roughly and hour and a half to put out.

Plains Township Fire Department worked on the fire along with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Department of Forestry.

Officals in the fire department say the fire was likely caused by camping in the area.

There were no injuries from the fire.