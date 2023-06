EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Fire Marshal was expected on the scene Monday to look for the cause of the fire that destroyed a former well-known restaurant warehouse in Luzerne County.

Little was left of former Vic Mars on the 600 block of Main Street in Edwardsville.

Crews were called there for reports of a brush fire Sunday evening.

Within minutes the flames leaped to a building.

It’s been vacant for several years and was once home to the seafood restaurant.