Browndale man charged with indecent contact with a minor

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, one man has been arrested and charged for indecent contact with a minor.

As stated in the criminal complaint, Wayne County detectives received a child welfare report, that stated a 13-year-old female had reported being sexually assaulted by Joseph A. Christensen, age 42.

The juvenile stated that it occurred at her friend’s house and the friend’s father was later identified as Christensen.

Police say the incident took place in early 2021 at Christensen’s residence in Browndale. On July 2nd Christensen was arrested and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Carney.

He was charged with one count of false imprisonment of a minor, one count of corruption of minors, and one count of unlawful contact with a minor.

Judge Carney set Christensen’s bail $15,000 cash and his court appearance is scheduled for July 7th.