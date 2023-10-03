INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business in Luzerne County that’s been a favorite for do-it-yourselfers for more than 50 years is closing up shop.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke to the brothers who own the store.

After a great run, the owners of Petro’s Hardware and Supply have decided to retire. The choice did not come easily, but they made sure to keep their customers in mind every step of the way.

For just over half a century, the Petro brothers have used that secret to create a staple in the greater Pittston area.

But on Tuesday, many customers of Petro’s hardware and supply found out the hardworking brothers are ready to hang up their hats.

“It was a tough decision for the both of us to come to, but we’re gonna press on and hopefully, we have another 15, 20 more years of retirement that we could sit down and enjoy,” said Part-Owner Joseph Petro of Petro Hardware and Supply.

Joe and Tom Petro took over after their father passed away, keeping the family business running for almost 60 years before deciding to retire.

“People can’t believe we’re brothers and we stayed in business as long as we did but, you know, we’re brothers,” Joe said.

The store’s loyal shoppers have become part of the Petro’s lives and Petro’s has become part of theirs.

“We were here, we were knowledgeable, we treated them with respect, and we usually tried to give them what they needed the first time,” Tom explained.

The brothers sent a letter to their customers letting them know about their decision.

“We feel more like a family toward them, and they feel like a family to us, and we figured we’d just bring it to them and let them know what’s going on,” Joe added.

As a final gift to the community, the store will have a retirement sale starting Thursday, dropping prices and giving away prizes until everything’s gone.

“We’re anticipating it would probably take close to two months,” Tom stated.

Once the brothers close their register for the last time, there’s one thing they want the community to remember.

“We really appreciate the fact that we have had such a long run, you know, and such loyal customers. It’s been a really great time,” Tom continued.

The Petro’s do not know the future of their store, but Joe says he does hope someone buys it as a hardware store and takes advantage of their great location and loyal customers.