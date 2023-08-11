SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Brooks Mine in Nay Aug Park in Scranton has been closed for nearly half a century, but that all changes as it officially opens its gates Saturday.

What started as an idea for the underground miners back in January of 2022 has finally become a reality Friday, reconnecting with our history.

Before closing in 1975, the Brooks Mine was a model to teach the community about miners and what they went through every day on the job.

The nonprofit organization, underground miners, wanted to bring that experience back to our area.

“We can raise over 30,000 dollars for this project to complete it and it is all done by volunteer workers on the project and donations based on people in the community wanting to see us succeed,” said Chris Murley founder of The Underground Miner Group

The Brooks Mine is a way for the people of Pennsylvania to get a glimpse of our region’s rich mining history.

“So if you live here and been here for a long time, or your family has, you have to have anthracite coal miner heritage in your blood, so now kids can come up, see a little bit, learn about what their family used to go through and what it was like to work in an anthracite coal mine,” explained Murley.

After 3,000 volunteer hours, the underground miners are thrilled to see their project completed.

“It was really a passion for the group, we all love this, it really didn’t feel like we were working,” says Gerry Babinski an underground miners member.

The underground miners even built an escape way at the end of the mine, which was one of the reasons why the mine closed.

The Brook Mine is 160 feet long and is 40 feet underground, height-wise the ceiling is around six feet tall.

So now the Brooks Mine is back to teach us once again about our history.