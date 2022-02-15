Broken Heart Syndrome can have serious impact on your physical health

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We often use the term “broken heart” to describe great sadness or grief, but it turns out that feeling is more than just an emotional response. It can also have a serious physical impact on your cardiovascular health.

Those physical side effects have their own term called, broken heart syndrome. It’s a life-threatening condition and a local cardiologist is among those who want us all to take it seriously.

Broken Heart Syndrome is a nickname for stress-induced cardiomyopathy or congestive heart failure. It gets its medical moniker because of the body’s severe emotional response and its impact on the heart.

“Patients who recently had a loved one pass away, or who let’s say had a car accident, breakups, or any sort of emotional stress, that certainly can lead to an excess of adrenaline or catecholamines,” stated Saurabh Sharma, MD, Cardiologist, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Cardiologist Saurabh Sharma, MD says Broken Heart Syndrome can often mimic a heart attack, but heart attacks result from blockages of patients’ arteries.

“They still present with chest pains, they still present with ECG changes which looks like they’re having a heart attack, but when we take them to a heart angiogram, their heart arteries are normal,” explained Sharma.

While Broken Heart Syndrome can happen to anyone, we asked Dr. Sharma if there’s a segment of the population most vulnerable to it.

“We have noticed that it is more common in women than in men and it is more common in patients who are older than 50-years of age,” said Dr. Sharma.

The syndrome has also been more common during the COVID-19 pandemic, a puzzling phenomenon.

“There have been a few cases reports that point towards or suggest that the COVID-19 virus, as well as the vaccination, can also be associated with this particular syndrome but the exact pathophysiology is still uncertain,” explained Sharma.

The good thing? Dr. Sharma says Broken Heart Syndrome is reversible.

“The heart function actually recovers after a few weeks to two months when we put patients on medications,” said Dr. Sharma.

The classic symptoms of broken heart syndrome include chest pain, shortness of breath, and swollen legs.

Dr. Sharma says there’s no way to prevent it or predict which patients will suffer from it and that it could happen more than once.

He urges patients to continue taking prescribed medications and keep up with their doctor appointments.