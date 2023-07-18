HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged after a traffic stop leads to a fentanyl and marijuana bust.

According to police on Tuesday morning around 1:40 a.m., officers noticed a vehicle operated by 34-year-old Bernard John Holton traveling along the Sans Souci Parkway with a broken brake light.

Officers say as they approached the vehicle Holton was driving and 28-year-old Darryl E. Jointer was the passenger.

Law enforcement says the car had a strong stench of marijuana coming from it, and when officers asked if they had a medical marijuana card they replied they had been traveling from New Jersey where it is legal for recreational use.

According to court documents, when officers asked to search the vehicle, Holton responded by telling officers they could only search a certain part, which caused police to say they wanted to search the entire vehicle.

As the affidavit reads, during the search, officers noticed the carpet in front of the passenger seat had been tampered with leading to a space in the floor.

Police say they found two scales and two clear bags one containing “several bundles” of fentanyl and the other containing marijuana.

There was a total of 89 bags containing fentanyl and 21 grams of marijuana, as stated in the affidavit.

Holton and Jointer have been charged with manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several other related charges.