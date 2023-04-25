BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You know what they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day!

On Tuesday, ShopRite of Brodheadsville unveiled a special-edition Cheerios box featuring the winners of their annual competition.

The Shoprite partners in Caring Cheerios Contest is sponsored in partnership with General Mills.

It’s a tradition that raises awareness for fighting hunger in the communities where the brands serve.

Associates from the ShopRite of Brodheadsville and other Shoprite stores will be featured on the box.

The business in Brodheadsville also raised the most funds this year totaling nearly $43,000 dollars.