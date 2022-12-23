SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Broadway Street in Scranton, located between South Washington Avenue and 4th Avenue, will be temporarily closed on Friday.

The closure will allow for crews to install a barrier to permanently close a portion of the Broadway Street Bridge.

The bridge will be posted at a 32-ton/40-ton combination limit. The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians.

The change is due to a recent PennDOT inspection which showed that the bridge’s beams had been deteriorating.

The Broadway Street Bridge will reopen later on Friday, and will then allow for traffic flow in both directions.