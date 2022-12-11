WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The wintry weather is good business for businesses that sell storm cleanup supplies. Driscoll’s Home Center in West Pittston is stocked up for customers.

Shoppers have been scooping-up such items as rock salt, coal, and even fuel for snow blowers.

The store general manager tells Eyewitness News some things are essential to have on hand — especially to get sidewalks, cars, and driveways ready.

“Making sure that their car is ready. Like I said, we carry weather-appropriate windshield washer fluid. We carry shovels that are collapsable to keep in your car in case you have to dig out. That’s why shovels and making sure you’re ready with ice melt is a key important item to have on hand,” said Scott Scharrow, general manager of Driscoll’s Home Center.

Stores like this one can expect a business boost during the next few days with another winter system in the works later this week.