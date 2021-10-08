Hallstead haunted attraction bringing the fright to NEPA

HALLSTEAD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the time of year for scary movies, pumpkin carving, and also haunted houses. One in our area is ready to scare you this weekend.

Hellstead Manor located off I-81 in Susquehanna County is full of history.

The strange, morbid, and unexpected the owner says he made the entire attraction by scratch with one goal in mind.

“It’s more original, it’s kind of more like an old-school haunt. But we’re there to scare you. Not to entertain you at all,” said Hellstead Manor owner Eric Lusk.

Lusk moved out to Los Angeles back in 1997 to pursue his career in special effects. He's done it all from broadway to tv shows such as 'NCIS' and 'House' to 'Spider-Man 3'.









“It’s a lot more work, you know, its a lot more time consuming to actually design stuff and because we have a unique story and a unique stuff, it’s we really can’t buy what we need so, because of my background I can make it,” said Lusk.

In 2009, Lusk moved back home to Susquehanna County to start a new journey with Hellstead Manor.

“We’re an original haunted house, this is a real place it’s now a facade, it’s a huge mansion that was built in 1851,” said Lusk.

He created this entire haunted attraction from the ground up.

Take it from Eyewitness News, this haunted attraction does not disappoint.

Hellstead Manor is open Friday and Saturday nights from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. until October 30 and you can buy tickets online or at the door.