Bringing NEPA to the world

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local businesses looking well beyond Northeastern Pennsylvania borders, with the NEPA Alliance and their, Bring the World to NEPA Event.

“It’s a great opportunity for businesses right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania to connect with the 15 overseas trade advisors contracted by the Commonwealth to try and sell their products in overseas markets,” Jeffrey Box, CEO of Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance said.

Trade representatives from all around the world are in Scranton meeting with potential clients.

“If they come to us with a product we can do assessments and say, well, would this product be good for the Middle East or bad for the Middle East. If someone brings us fried pork rinds, that doesn’t really work so well. And we’ve had that, if someone brings us advanced engineering software, that is really unique, we can work with that,” Seth Vogelman, Trade Attache for the Middle East said.

This program has already been successful for some business owners to take their products overseas.

“We did an export mission to Korea and we went over and we showed out product and they were carried in multiple retailers,” Neil Edley of Sugar Plum Chocolates said.

The program helps the local economy bloom right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“If we’re successfully helping companies export and win export orders in our territories. That flows back to the companies here because it’s more business coming into the organization here,” Angela Foley, trade representative for Australia and New Zealand said.

It’s a great opportunity to keep Northeastern Pennsylvania expanding.

“When you see someone sign a new distributor and actually make that connection it’s great,” Debbie Langan, Senior International Business Program Manager said.

The event goes until 2 pm this afternoon at the Hilton in Scranton.