SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige G. Cognetti, the Scranton Police Department (SPD), and the Scranton Counseling Center (SCC) will be hosting a press conference on Wednesday.

Both departments and the mayor will hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 to announce the start of a new “Crisis Co-Responder Team Program” to bring additional mental health services directly to Scranton residents in crisis.

The press conference will take place at the Scranton Police Department Headquarters, 100 South Washington Avenue.

Along with the new partnership between the City of Scranton, SPD, and SCC, there will be a discussion regarding the opening of applications this week for a series of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants focused on behavioral health, violence prevention, and more.