KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A summertime treat bringing law enforcement closer to families in our community. Hillside Farms hosted its inaugural “Ice Cream with a Cop” event on Wednesday.

Police departments from Kingston, Dallas, and state and county detectives were on hand for free ice cream.

This event hopes to create positive interactions and relationships with law enforcement and community members, which promotes trust and understanding in our area.

Community members came out to ask questions, express concerns, and learn about the challenges faced by law enforcement, not only in the Back Mountain but in the state.

“I think it’s amazing seeing state police here Kingston Township, Lehman Township Jackson Township I think it’s fantastic what they’re doing for the kids. The trust involved community, especially in the younger community, to feel comfortable around officers,” said Wyoming resident Marty Michaels.

The free ice cream was made possible by sponsors and donations and even our K9 officer friends were on hand for the event.