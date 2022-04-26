BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month when attention is drawn to a problem that results in 400,000 people being injured each year.





According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), at any given moment during daylight hours, more than 350,000 drivers are actively holding a cell phone to their ear while driving.

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) is spearheading an initiative to combat distracted driving. Besides encouraging a few simple steps drivers can take to make the roads safer, GHSA is also encouraging the automobile industry to take certain innovative steps for safety’s sake.