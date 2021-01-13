BrightFarms ‘Local Greens for Local Heroes’ initiative

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Selinsgrove BrightFarms location is the largest greenhouse for leafy greens in the state of Pennsylvania, which opened in February of 2020.

The company is kicking off its new initiative, Local Greens for Local Heroes, for the month of January and February.

The goal is to acknowledge and support the health of the community with fresh and nutritious local greens.

They want to give back to health care workers and first responders on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Logan Westrope will have more on what BrightFarms is giving away and how eligible recipients can sign up for leafy green produce on later editions of Eyewitness News.