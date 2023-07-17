FORKSVILLE BOROUGH, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge in Sullivan County will be undergoing renovations.

The Layalsock Creek Bridge in Forksville Borough, a section of Route 87, is being repaired.

PennDOT says the repairs will be starting Monday, July 17, and will be ending Saturday, July 22. Work will be in progress between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There will be one lane with flagging on the bridge between Route 157 and Route 4012. Motorists can expect delays when traveling through this work zone.

Keep up to date on traffic in the area by looking at 511PA.com.