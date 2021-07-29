Bridge replacement set to start in Montour County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising motorists of a bridge replacement in Montour County that is set to begin on August 3.

According to PennDOT, Route 642 between Route 3003 (Narewood Road) and Route 3004 (Pottsgrove Road) will be closed while crews remove the old bridge and install new components.

PennDOT expects the project to be completed by the end of October of this year.

A detour utilizing Route 147 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) is in place.

For the latest updates on road closures and conditions, motorists can check www.511PA.com.