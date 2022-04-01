LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Next week, bridge repair will force a closure of the exit ramp from Interstate 81 to the South Cross Valley Expressway.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, PennDOT will close Exit 164 on Interstate 81 north. This is the exit to Route 29 (South Cross Valley Expressway).

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 165 and directed back onto Interstate 81 south.

The exit from 81 south to Route 29 will remain open.

The closure is expected to happen Thursday, April 7, and last approximately 40 days.