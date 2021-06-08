Bridge repair project begins in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lycoming County Commissioners announced the kick-off of their bridge bundling program.

“By bundling bridge projects, multiple bridges can be designed and constructed concurrently rather than as single projects,’ according to Lycoming County’s website.





Construction began Tuesday on a small bridge on Mill Road near Collomsville. Repairs on this bridge will take about four to five weeks to complete.

The bridge bundling project is a $7 million project that will work to repair 17 bridges in various municipalities.

It’s funded through PennDOT collecting an extra $5 for vehicle registration. The entire program will span over three to four years.

You can visit Lycoming County’s website for a full list of bridge projects.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.