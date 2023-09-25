BLOOMING GROVE, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday, that a temporary detour has been removed as a bridge reopened in Pike County.

PennDOT says the bridge on Route 4004 (Blooming Grove Road) which was closed for repairs on September 18, has been repaired and reopened.

There was a temporary detour put in place (seen below) that was supposed to last from Friday, September 15 Monday, September 18, at 4:00 PM.

But instead, the detour stayed up for another week.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.