SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge closure in Salem Township is causing a detour for drivers.

PennDOT announced the bridge outage Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. The cause is due to a failed pipe.

PennDOT says State Route 3008 (Goose Pond Road) between Chapman Road and Ledgedale Road in Salem Township is closed.

They estimate the date and time of reopening is Wednesday October 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Motorists can check conditions on the roadways by visiting 511PA.