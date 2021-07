EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge inspections on Interstate 81 north and south in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties will cause lane restrictions beginning Monday, PennDOT says.

The inspections will be in the Moosic and Avoca areas on I-81 north and south. PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions in the area.

The work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and again on July 26 through July 29.

For all the latest road conditions visit 511pa.com.