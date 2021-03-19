Bridge inspection to cause lane restrictions in Lackawanna County

News
Posted: / Updated:

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lane restrictions will be put into place I-84 east and westbound between exits 4 (I-84/I-380 Split) and 8 (Mount Cobb/Hamlin) to perform bridge inspections, PennDOT officials announced Friday.

The restrictions will begin on Monday March 22 and Tuesday March 23 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Check PA511 to stay alert on the restrictions and any upcoming closures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos