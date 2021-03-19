Bridge inspection to cause lane restrictions in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lane restrictions will be put into place I-84 east and westbound between exits 4 (I-84/I-380 Split) and 8 (Mount Cobb/Hamlin) to perform bridge inspections, PennDOT officials announced Friday.
The restrictions will begin on Monday March 22 and Tuesday March 23 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Check PA511 to stay alert on the restrictions and any upcoming closures.
