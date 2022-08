SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 south in Susquehanna County next week.

The lane restriction on I-81 Southbound at mile marker 206.6 will be in place in order to allow crews to perform bridge safety inspections from Monday, August 29 to Wednesday, August 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on upcoming closures and current road conditions, head to www.511PA.com.