LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning motorists of potential slowdowns on Interstate 81, both north and southbound.

Bridge inspections will begin Thursday between Exit 182B (Davis Street/Montage) and 185 (Central Scranton Expressway).

I-81 northbound inspections will last from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and southbound will last from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com.