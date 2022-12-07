TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge was dedicated Wednesday in honor of veterans and first responders in Wyoming County.

The Tunkhannock bridge is now named The Wyoming County Veterans and First Responder Bridge of Valor.

This was the last bill passed that was sponsored by now-retired state representative Karen Boback.

During her time working in the state, Boback served on the house veterans affairs committee.

Boback is very proud of this accomplishment and the dedication on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

“The reason the verbiage represents and honors Veterans and First Responders present, past, and future- so we are very proud of naming this bridge today,” said Boback.

“This encapsulates the whole thing with the veterans and the first responders and I think that is a great thing,” Mayor Stacy Huber of Tunkhannock said.

The bridge connects Tunkhannock to Eaton Township in Wyoming County.