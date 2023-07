EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be a lane closed on Interstate 80 in Luzerne and Columbia Counties on Thursday PennDOT says.

One lane will be closed on I-80 eastbound from Exit 256 to Exit 242 for bridge deck patching. Work will be taking place Thursday, July 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PennDOT asks motorists to drive the speed limit, turn on their headlights, and pay attention to signs and flaggers.

To watch traffic in your area you can go to 511PA.