Bridge construction to begin on SR 6 & 11

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT says they are beginning work on the bridge on State Route 6 & 11 traveling from Clarks Summit towards the Viewmont Mall on Monday, April 19 and it will continue through the summer.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the construction.

The ramp leaving Clarks Summit will be shut down during construction and Providence Road will be used as the detour and then traffic will be routed back on the North Scranton Expressway.