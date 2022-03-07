Bridge connecting Nanticoke to West Nanticoke to close temporarily for inspection

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who utilize a bridge in the Nanticoke area will temporarily need to find a new route while the bridge is inspected.

According to PennDOT, the bridge on Broadway Street that connects Nanticoke to West Nanticoke needs to be inspected and will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday.

The scheduled inspection will take place Tuesday March 8 through Thursday, March 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PennDOT is recommending drivers use the South Cross Valley Expressway (SR 29) as a temporary detour. Signage for the detour will be in place.

Drivers can monitor road conditions by visiting 511PA for the latest traffic conditions.