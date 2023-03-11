SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Before the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade stepped off Saturday and runners “kicked it” into gear.

The Brian P. Kelly race started at 11:00 a.m. sharp, with 70 participants taking off at the Scranton Cultural Center. They followed the parade route backward for a mile, before finishing the final mile by circling back to where they started.

Brian Kelly was the 2004 Parade Association President who lost his battle with cancer two months before the 2004 parade.

This year’s winners were 16-year-old Daniel Danilovits of Moosic led the men while his 17-year-old sister Lacey Danilovits was the top female finisher.

“It was a little windy pretty cold, some flurries though it wasn’t the worst. I’m pretty happy. I didn’t expect to do this well,” said Daniel Danilovitz of Moosic.

“It’s a really nice atmosphere to run in like Scranton on “Parade Day” is great and there’s a lot of people cheering you on so that’s definitely encouraging,” added Lacey Danilovitz of Moosic.

Proceeds from the race go to a scholarship fund for his daughter, Norah Kelly.