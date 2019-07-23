Brewing Support for Craft Beer Industry

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The craft beer industry has become a multi-billion dollar business across the country. And Pennsylvania’s is one of the strongest. Now, state officials are looking for ways to continue its growth. Eyewitness News State Capitol reporter Matt Heckel explains.

The State’s Department of Agriculture is reaching out to the general public to find a way to grow the brewing business here in Pennsylvania. For the Keystone State Craft beer is big business.

Shannon Powers is the Press Secretary, Pa Department Of Agriculture, “We’re number one in the nation, with 3.7 million barrels of beer produced a year.”

And officials with the Department of Agriculture are hoping to tap into the growing interest making grants available for promotion, marketing and research projects for brewed and malt beverages.

“So, not just craft beer, but also craft cider,” said Powers.

The department looking for ideas that could increase tourism like a brewfest or projects that would increase the production or quality of things like hops and barley in Pennsylvania.

“They’re not really traditional Pennsylvania crops. So, they’re in tremendous demand now, and consumers want locally sourced items. So, this is to help make local sourcing more available” explained Powers.

Close to a million-and-a-half dollars will be made available for these projects.

Shannon Powers reminds folks, It’s not about expanding a specific business but rather expanding the entire industry across the state. “How is what you want to do going to expand the craft brew industry here in Pennsylvania?”