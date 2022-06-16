WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local brewery is recognized for its craft beer and design.

‘New Trail Brewing Company’ in Williamsport won two awards from the Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

That’s a competition that judges beers from all over the world. New Trail entered a few categories and won a platinum award in best logo design and the gold medal for the best beer series for their state park series.

Brewery managers say they’re proud to be recognized for doing what they love.

“It was kind of fun to have a different kind of beer competition that looks more at the brand identity and what we strive for as our ethos of the comany,” said Mike LaRosa the Director of Brewing Operations and Partner of New Trail Brewing Compan.

New Trail, brews and produces all of its beers on site