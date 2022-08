Bret Michaels performs during Bret Michaels’ Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in St. Charles, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On September 30, singer Bret Michaels will perform at Mohegan Sun Pocono, according to a media release.

The Poison frontman will visit the Wyoming Valley as part of his “Nothin’ But a Good Vibe Tour.” The show will be held in the casino’s outdoor concert venue.

Tickets go on sale August 12 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.