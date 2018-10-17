Breast self-exam: what to look for

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Each month, Eyewitness News encourages women to do breast self-exams in our report called Buddy Check. Self-exams are considered an important act of vigilance for early breast cancer detection. But what exactly should you look for?



According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center, 40 percent of diagnosed breast cancer cases are detected when a woman finds a lump. But as Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, lumps aren’t the only warning sign for women during a breast self exam.

“I found a lump and it was painful.” Abigail Koch of Swoyersville shared her story last October of how she discovered her breast cancer during self-examination. “I called my doctor and got the scripts to get an ultrasound and mammo. And I knew exactly once I saw the screen what it was.”

While the lump on Abigail’s right breast was easily detected, sometimes other subtler changes could be a sign of concern. “Things like a breast discharge particularly if it’s from one breast and not both when you’re not a lactating woman immediately after childbirth,” said Commonwealth Health Family Physician Dr. Tina George in her Avoca office. She said that discharge ranging from clear to milky to bloody is cause to see your doctor.

Dr. George also urges vigilance concerning skin changes on the breast. “So things like a red, scaly rash, a firm red area, tenderness around that area or an itch that just doesn’t resolve with a little bit of cream over the counter.” Red isn’t the only concerning color change. So is pink or even a bruising appearance.

A change to the breast skin texture can also signal a problem. Dr. George said, “So instead of that smooth, normal skin like on the back of your hand you might see a thickening or some swelling in the skin that could look like the peel of an orange.”

Dr. George says more often than not, those changes are benign but should still get checked out. So should changes to the nipple. “A lot of women have flat or inverted nipples at their baseline. But a change in the nipple if it were to become inverted where it wasn’t before or flat would be a reason to go see your doctor.”

It’s recommended women should do a breast self-exam once a month at the end of their monthly period. Men are also encouraged to do a breast self exam monthly starting at 18.

Ms. Koch featured in this report underwent two surgeries and 32 radiation treatments which ended in May. Now 26-years-old, she is enjoying good health and her hair has grown back.