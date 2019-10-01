Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sobering statistic – one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. October is the month set aside to remind women to get screened for breast cancer.

“The earlier we see the breast cancer, the more treatable it is,” Brenda Heck, Director of Imaging Services at Thomas P. Saxton Medical Pavilion said.

“The 3-D mammogram is the latest technology. It allows the radiologist to get a three-dimensional picture of the breast, increasing the ability to find for early subtle cancers, and also decrease the chances of women having a cancer scare from their mammogram,” Dr. William McGarry, Radiologist, and Breast Imaging Specialist at Thomas P. Saxton Medical Pavilion said.

If a woman’s mammogram comes back positive for cancer they can get their biopsy done on the same machine that performed their mammogram.

“To a tenth of a millimeter, we can target the area that we’re looking at, go in, take some tissue out, send it out to pathology to get the report on that,” Karen Phillips, Mammography Technologist said. “The whole process for the biopsy takes about an hour, but you’re only in the machine getting the biopsy done for 10 to 15 minutes.”

Getting a mammogram can be intimidating for some women, but doctors and nurses are there to make you feel comfortable.

“Everybody walks in here not wanting to be here,” Phillips said. “So we try to make it as comfortable as we can.”

The 8th Annual Mammathon will be held on October 24th from 4 to 7 pm.