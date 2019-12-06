BREAKING: Woman and dog killed in Pottsville fire

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY: A woman and her dog were killed in an overnight fire in Pottsville.

Fire crews responded to a home on Howard Avenue early Friday morning.

When crews arrived on-scene, flames were seen coming from the home. One woman was trapped inside a room on the second floor. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Three homes in total were damaged, and eight people are now displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those unable to return home.

The investigation into what caused the fire continues this morning.

