CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-- It's official, two regional high school football powers in Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area will not be facing off on October 11th.

The PIAA, the schools, as well as their original opponents of Shikellamy and Holy Redeemer, were on board with a September 17th announcement that the two undefeated teams would face off in West Pittston in week eight.