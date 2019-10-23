Breaking: Second Arrest in Berwick Assault Case

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick is reporting that there is another arrest in the assault of a Geraldine Carson of Berwick.

Berwick Police Chief Ken Strish tells Eyewitness News Christopher Lynn will be arraigned at Judge Knect on Front Street Wednesday afternoon.

The Chief says he faces homicide charges.

Geraldine Carson died on Monday.

30-year-old Micheal Porth has been already been charged in connection with the assault of 51-year-old Carson.

Police say Carson was tied-up.. and beaten beyond recognition inside her home on Walnut Street home.