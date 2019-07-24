Breaking: Scranton Council Appoints Wayne Evans as Mayor

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Scranton City Council has appointed Wayne Evans as interim Mayor of the City.

This comes after an hours-long public interview on Monday.

A wide array of candidates were interviewed one by one.

Out of all the candidates vying for the position, councilman Wayne Evans is the only current city official.



Evans will serve until a new mayor is elected during a special election in November. The newly elected mayor will then take office in January.

