Wyoming Valley West School District will be moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19

Breaking News

by: Vivian Muniz

Posted: / Updated:
Bullying At Wyoming Valley West_20160422214703

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wyoming Valley West School District will be moving to virtual learning after the district was informed of numerous cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent David Tosh confirms all students will be moving to online learning due to a number of positive cases of COVID-19 that occurred over the weekend. There were also a number of people who were in close contact with those tested positive who are now in quarantine.

He also states that Luzerne County is switching from a moderate case spread to a substantial case spread. This is a contributing factor in moving classes to virtual.

Wyoming Valley West schools will be switching to virtual learning starting Monday, October 26 for the next two weeks.

On Friday, November 6th a decision will be made by the school district to return to in-person instruction or continue with online learning only.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos