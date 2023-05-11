KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is on the scene as police search a Kingston residence.

At about 6:00 p.m., police raided a Kingston house at 124 East Bennette Street, that’s the other half of the duplex where 22-year-old Ryan Walker Padovani’s body was found last Friday.

Police had the road blocked as they searched the home. Police are still on the scene at this time.

Police have not confirmed that the raid is connected with the murder investigation next door.

Multiple units from the Kingston Police Department are on the scene.

Details are limited at this time and Eyewitness News will provide information as it becomes available.