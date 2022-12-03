SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police tell Eyewitness News two people have died after a two-car crash in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News first responders were called to the 1400 block of Heart Lake Road around 8 p.m. Saturday night for a two-car crash with at least one car rolled over.

A police officer on the scene approached Eyewitness News and informed us there had been two fatalities as a result of the crash.

The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells us one person has been transported to the hospital in an advanced life support ambulance. The extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Heart Lake Road has been temporarily shut down between Chapman Lake Road and Route 247.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will have more information as it is made available.