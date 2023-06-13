BARNESVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer that occurred Tuesday morning in Schuylkill County.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that Route 54 in Barnesville has been shut down due to a train and tractor-trailer colliding around 9:50 a.m. in the 700 block of Barnesville Drive near the post office.

The trailer was carrying car batteries and at this time no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.