SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cloud of black smoke filled the sky Tuesday evening as three vehicles involved in a crash on Interstate 81 (I-81) caught fire causing the roadway to shut down.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, I-81 closed in the southbound direction in Sugarloaf Township near Top of the 80’s restaurant, Tuesday evening after three vehicles collided and then caught fire.

Courtesy: Dave Basala

State Troopers say all three vehicles involved in the crash ignited in flames and traffic is currently at a standstill as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or the extent of any injuries sustained in the three-way collision.

The investigation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.