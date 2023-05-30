SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cloud of black smoke filled the sky Tuesday evening as three vehicles involved in a crash on Interstate 81 (I-81) caught fire causing the roadway to shut down.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, I-81 closed in the southbound direction in Sugarloaf Township near Top of the 80’s restaurant, Tuesday evening after three vehicles collided and then caught fire.
State Troopers say all three vehicles involved in the crash ignited in flames and traffic is currently at a standstill as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.
It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or the extent of any injuries sustained in the three-way collision.
The investigation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.