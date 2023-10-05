SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A motorcycle crash in Scranton had major roadways temporarily closed Thursday night.

According to the Lackawanna County 911 Center, first responders arrived in the area of Mulberry Street and the North Scranton Expressway for a crash involving a motorcycle just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 5.

One person was transported to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The North Scranton Expressway to Mulberry Street was shut down while crews investigated, but the roads reopened around 9:00 p.m.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.