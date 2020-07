PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rescue crews are currently responding to the Susquehanna River in the area of the 300 block of East Main Street in Plymouth for a report of two teenagers in the water.









According to witnesses at the scene, they say two teenage boys were trying to swim to a rock and were pulled under the water. The call came in just before 5 p.m. when friends of the teens called 911.

