Police searching wooded area near West Nanticoke Bridge in death investigation

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State and local police are searching a wooded area near the West Nanticoke Bridge.







Investigators are not commenting on why they are here but sources close to the investigation tell Eyewitness News it is connected to a death investigation in Larksville.

The body of a person was found inside a home in the borough. Police have asked us not to release location because the family has not been not been notified.

An autopsy is being done on the body this morning.

