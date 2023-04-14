HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are gathering around two crime scenes less than a mile apart in Hazle Township as residents in the area say they heard several shots fired in those areas.

Eyewitness News has received reports of several shots fired in the area of State Route 940 and State Route 309 in Hazle Township. Roads in the area of SR 940 and 23rd Street are closed at this time.

Scene near SR 940 and SR 309

Eyewitness News also saw police gathering in the area of James Street about a mile away from the scene near SR 940. Police tell Eyewitness News there were shots fired at the James Street scene.

Scene on James Street Scene on James Street

Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News he is on his way to the scene at this time.

There is no official word from the police on these incidents or if they are connected. There are also no reported injuries at this time or if anyone was struck during the incidents.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News is on the scene and will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.