WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— There is a heavy police presence in Wilkes-Barre for a reported shooting Friday night.

The Luzerne County Communication center tells Eyewitness News Wilkes-Barre City Police and Fire Departments were called to a police incident on Kado Street in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre just before 8:30 p.m.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, neighbors say three people have been taken from the scene on stretchers. They also say police are looking for a suspect involved in the shooting.

There is no word on potential suspects or an official count on those injured.

Details are very limited at this time, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.

